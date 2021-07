Rubina Khan given addl charge of Additional DGPR

RAWALPINDI: Senior Officer, Director, Electronic Media, DGPR, Rubina Khan has been given the additional charge of Additional Director General, Public Relations, Grade 20.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Punjab Government on Wednesday.

Rubina Khan is a talented and experienced officer of the Public Relations Department who has rendered outstanding services in the fields of Media Management Public Relations and especially in the field of electronic media. Presently, she is performing her duties very efficiently.