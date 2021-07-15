82pc of released PSDP funds utilised in FY21

KARACHI: The utilisation of funds stood at 82 percent against the releases in Sindh during the financial year ended on June 30, 2021 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to a summary of the provincial government, the release of amount and its utilisation also includes the provincial and district Annual Development Programmes and federal grants and foreign assistance for the development projects.

The Sindh government’s PSDP included Rs155 billions for provincial ADP, Rs15 billions for district ADP, Rs54.641 billions for foreign project assistance and Rs8.3 billions from federal grants.

According to the summary, Rs232.94 billions were allocated in Sindh budget in the financial year ended on June 30, 2021 for public sector development programme.

The figures released indicated that Rs149.133 billions were released during the financial year, which was 64 percent of the total allocation for the whole year.

Figures showed that expenditure of funds stood at Rs122.94 billions against the released amount, which was 82 percent.

The details showed that utilisation of funds in agriculture, price and supply sector stood at 91 percent, 97 percent in Zakat, Auqaf and Ushar, and 89 percent in the Board of Revenue.

In education sector, utilisation remained 79 percent, 80 percent in energy sector, 69 percent in environment, 68 percent in excise and taxation, 95 percent in finance, 98 percent in food and 97 percent in forest and wildlife.

In health sector, utilisation was 68 percent, 97 percent in home department, 83 percent in industries and commerce, 85 percent in information technology, 78 percent in investment, 98 percent in irrigation, 99 percent in lining of main canals, 84 percent in fisheries and livestock, 90 percent in local government, 45 percent in minorities affairs, 66 percent in planning and development, 77 percent in population welfare, 55 percent in mines & minerals, 83 percent in public health engineering, 71 percent in transport & mass transit, 97 percent in works & services, 91 percent in sports & youth affairs and 53 percent in social welfare.

The summary of funds showed that the utilisation of funds remained zero in human rights, provincial ombudsman, by the first week of June 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021