ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

82pc of released PSDP funds utilised in FY21

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The utilisation of funds stood at 82 percent against the releases in Sindh during the financial year ended on June 30, 2021 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to a summary of the provincial government, the release of amount and its utilisation also includes the provincial and district Annual Development Programmes and federal grants and foreign assistance for the development projects.

The Sindh government’s PSDP included Rs155 billions for provincial ADP, Rs15 billions for district ADP, Rs54.641 billions for foreign project assistance and Rs8.3 billions from federal grants.

According to the summary, Rs232.94 billions were allocated in Sindh budget in the financial year ended on June 30, 2021 for public sector development programme.

The figures released indicated that Rs149.133 billions were released during the financial year, which was 64 percent of the total allocation for the whole year.

Figures showed that expenditure of funds stood at Rs122.94 billions against the released amount, which was 82 percent.

The details showed that utilisation of funds in agriculture, price and supply sector stood at 91 percent, 97 percent in Zakat, Auqaf and Ushar, and 89 percent in the Board of Revenue.

In education sector, utilisation remained 79 percent, 80 percent in energy sector, 69 percent in environment, 68 percent in excise and taxation, 95 percent in finance, 98 percent in food and 97 percent in forest and wildlife.

In health sector, utilisation was 68 percent, 97 percent in home department, 83 percent in industries and commerce, 85 percent in information technology, 78 percent in investment, 98 percent in irrigation, 99 percent in lining of main canals, 84 percent in fisheries and livestock, 90 percent in local government, 45 percent in minorities affairs, 66 percent in planning and development, 77 percent in population welfare, 55 percent in mines & minerals, 83 percent in public health engineering, 71 percent in transport & mass transit, 97 percent in works & services, 91 percent in sports & youth affairs and 53 percent in social welfare.

The summary of funds showed that the utilisation of funds remained zero in human rights, provincial ombudsman, by the first week of June 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government PSDP foreign project Annual Development Programmes

82pc of released PSDP funds utilised in FY21

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.