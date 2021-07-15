NCEAC HEC convener visits Thar Institute of Sciences & Technology

HYDERABAD: Dr Mukhtiar Ali Unar Convener National Computing Education Accreditation Council, Higher Education Commission, visited the Thar Institute of Sciences and Technology here in Mithi Wednesday and meets with faculty members and administration officials to discuss the quality of education and other facilities provided at the Institute reviewed the provision of facilities.

Convener Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Unar visited various sections of Thar Institute of Science and Technology including Computer Lab, Classroom, Physics Laboratory, Digital Library, Auditorium Hall, Administration Block and Academic sections to review the facilities provided to the students.

On this occasion, Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Unar said that the purpose of the visit was to review the educational standards and facilities provided at the Thar Institute of Sciences and Technology so that not only this institution could be further improved and included in the best educational institutions. Rather, it is to prepare the students according to modern educational principles so that they can enter the field of competition and make a name for themselves not only in Thar, Sindh province but in the whole country.

He further said that Thar Institute of Science and Technology Tharparkar is currently providing education to the students in a better environment as well as providing the required facilities and said that soon this institute will also be included in the list of best educational institutions of Pakistan.

He directed the university administration to take all possible steps to train the faculty members to promote research in the field of education and to make every effort to include this institution in the Computing Council of the Higher Education Commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021