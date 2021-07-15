PM to launch ‘Kamyab Pakistan’ programme on 29th

ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to launch the country’s biggest welfare “Kamyab Pakistan” programme on July 29, which envisages pulling around 4 million families out of poverty, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, the federal minister said that the prime minister had decided to pace up the implementation of public welfare programmes across the country.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib was also present in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.