ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,477 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -34.67 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Morgan returns to lead England in Pakistan T20s after squad Covid outbreak

  • Saqib Mahmood, Lewis Gregory and Matt Parkinson have all been included in a 16-man squad after starring in the ODIs, with T20 regular Dawid Malan keeping his place.
  • Jos Buttler has also been included following a calf injury.
AFP Updated 14 Jul 2021

BIRMINGHAM: Eoin Morgan has been cleared to lead England in an upcoming Twenty20 series against Pakistan it was announced Wednesday after he missed their one-day international clean sweep following a Covid-19 outbreak within the hosts' camp.

England had to select an entirely new squad for the ODIs against Pakistan after several players and support tested positive for the coronavirus, with the rest of those originally selected all forced to self-isolate as star all-rounder Ben Stokes was rushed back from a finger injury to captain the new-look side.

But the 50-over world champions still enjoyed a 3-0 series whitewash of Pakistan, culminating with a dramatic three-wicket win at Edgbaston on Tuesday that featured James Vince's maiden England century.

But only four of the England players involved in that success have been retained for the three T20s against Pakistan, with Vince omitted.

'Incredible' Covid-hit England impress Morgan with Pakistan success

Saqib Mahmood, Lewis Gregory and Matt Parkinson have all been included in a 16-man squad after starring in the ODIs, with T20 regular Dawid Malan keeping his place.

Jos Buttler has also been included following a calf injury.

Stokes, however, has been rested ahead of a five-match Test series at home to India starting in August, with bowlers Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran absent as well.

Assistant coach Paul Collingwood will be in charge, with England supremo Chris Silverwood taking some family time out after cutting short an intended break to oversee the ODI campaign.

"The Royal London Series success against Pakistan showcased the exciting depth of talent we have developed in men's white-ball cricket," said Silverwood in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

"We have selected a T20 squad that sees the return of many of our most experienced players after their period of isolation."

ICC changes points system for second edition of WTC

The former England paceman added: "Additionally, we have rewarded some of the players involved in the 50-over series win with selection which allows us to manage multi-format players as we prepare for the much-anticipated Test series against India.

"I would like to express my thanks to Ben Stokes and the players for their efforts over the last week, and the counties for their support in getting this series on."

England squad:

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler (wkt), Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey

Fixtures:

Jul 16: England v Pakistan, 1st T20, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (1730 GMT)

Jul 18: England v Pakistan, 2nd T20, Headingley, Leeds, (1330 GMT)

Jul 20: England v Pakistan, 3rd T20, Old Trafford, Manchester (1730 GMT)

Eoin Morgan Twenty20 series Twenty20 series against Pakistan ODIs against Pakistan

Morgan returns to lead England in Pakistan T20s after squad Covid outbreak

Foreign Office expresses condolences over lives of Pakistanis, Chinese workers lost in bus accident

Sindh decides to shut educational institutions, stop indoor dining

Beijing asks Pakistan to investigate bus blast that killed Chinese nationals

Taliban claims to control key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan

Pakistan records highest Covid-19 positivity since May 29

Pakistan 'well-positioned for growth' but concerns remain, says Citi

Afghanistan troop pullout a 'mistake': George W. Bush

'UK could work with Taliban in Afghan govt'

NTDC secures Rs6,400m financing facility

Agri, non-agri products to be registered to maintain identity

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters