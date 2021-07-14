ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
Asim Azhar's aunt Durdana is the British Navy's first Muslim and Pakistani woman to be honorary captain

Today is a proud moment for not just me or my family, but for the whole nation: Azhar
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Jul 2021

Singer-songwriter Asim Azhar's aunt, Durdana Ansari, became the first Pakistani and Muslim woman to be named Honorary Captain of the Royal Navy last week and he couldn't be more proud of her.

"I’m so proud of you khala jaan," announced Azhar on social media while sharing the news. "Today is a proud moment for not just me or my family, but for the whole nation."

Ansari is a British entrepreneur and former television presenter and producer for the BBC World Service. She is an adviser to and also runs recruitment and community outreach programmes for the British Royal Navy, where she was appointed Honorary Lieutenant Commander in 2018 and promoted in 2019 to Honorary Commander.

PSL 5 anthem: Asim Azhar apologizes for not meeting ‘expectations’ of fans

The newly-appointed captain was promoted by Queen Elizabeth on July 8, and thanked her nephew and credited her parents' support for her accomplishments.

Ansari was born in Bahawalpur and is the sister of Azhar's mother Gul-e-Raana, also an actor and politician.

