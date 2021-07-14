‘Kamyab Pakistan’ program to be launched on July 29

The government has decided to launch the "Kamyab Pakistan" program on July 29, an initiative that offers a multitude of opportunities including small loans for businesses, farmers, households, health cards, and technical training under the program.

The government expects to pull four million families out of poverty through the implementation of this program.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad on Wednesday, stated Radio Pakistan.

The public welfare program will be launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan at a ceremony in Islamabad.

‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ being launched this month

Tarin said the program will encompass housing projects, skill development, soft loans, health cards and agricultural services.

The government has allocated billions of rupees for this project under which interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000 will be given to four million households.

Tarin said the farmers will also be given interest-free loans under this program.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that under Kamyab Pakistan, one member of a family will be imparted technical education. In addition, he said, people from across the country will be included in the low-cost housing scheme, while a mechanism has also been developed to help the low-income people through micro-financing.