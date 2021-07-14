ANL 32.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.28%)
ASC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.16%)
ASL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
BOP 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.3%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
GGGL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.51%)
GGL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
MDTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
NETSOL 176.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.69%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.9%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 48.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
TELE 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 167.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.25%)
UNITY 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
WTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
BR100 5,184 Increased By ▲ 9.01 (0.17%)
BR30 26,724 Decreased By ▼ -47.59 (-0.18%)
KSE100 47,576 Increased By ▲ 95.24 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,125 Increased By ▲ 46.85 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Tullow Oil expects FY cashflow of $600mn at $60/bbl oil price

  • Tullow, which refinanced it $2.3 billion debt pile this year to extend maturities, expects to invest $250 million, mainly on drilling in Ghana, and financing costs of $290 million.
Reuters 14 Jul 2021

LONDON: Africa-focused Tullow Oil expects a full-year operating cashflow of $600 million, steady from last year, if the oil price averages $60 a barrel for the rest of the year, it said on Wednesday.

If oil prices, currently at around $76 a barrel, average $70 for the remainder of the year, operating cashflow would go up by $50 million, it added.

Tullow, which refinanced it $2.3 billion debt pile this year to extend maturities, expects to invest $250 million, mainly on drilling in Ghana, and financing costs of $290 million.

Palm rises more than 1% on global edible oil supply concerns

Tullow, which has a market capitalisation of $1 billion, is guiding for output to stay steady at around 60,000 barrels per day.

It has hedged most of its output for the rest of the year at an average price of $67 a barrel and about half of its output at $72 next year with smaller amounts hedged into 2024.

