Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to visit Uzbekistan on Thursday

  • Will highlight his vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’, Pakistan’s positive contribution to peace and security at the regional and international levels
Aisha Mahmood 14 Jul 2021

Karachi: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Uzbekistan on Thursday on President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's invitation.

The Foreign Office (FO) in a press release issued on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy historic fraternal relations, marked by mutual respect and rooted in common culture and similar traditions.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the Cabinet, along with a large group of Pakistan’s leading businessmen, will also accompany the PM tomorrow.

The two leaders will exchange views on regional and international issues, as well as hold talks on trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity. A number of agreements are also expected to be signed in diverse areas, the FO said.

Pakistan to sign trade agreements with Uzbekistan

"In his interactions during the visit, the Prime Minister will highlight his vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’, Pakistan’s positive contribution to peace and security at the regional and international level, and the shift from geo-politics to geo-economics," the FO added.

The PM will address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum in which leading businessmen from Pakistan and Uzbekistan will participate.

The FO statement further said that two sides will also hold the 6th session of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission (JIGC) and the inaugural session of the Joint Business Council (JBC) on 14 July 2021 in Tashkent.

Cabinet approves transit trade deal with Uzbekistan

The premier will also participate in the International Conference on “Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.” The conference will be attended by ministers and high representatives from Central and South Asian countries as well as from international organizations, international financial institutions, think-tanks and scholars.

Pakistan visit PM Imran Khan Uzbekistan

