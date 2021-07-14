TECNO marks another campaign for the new Camon 17 series

In today’s generation of tech-savvy youngsters and technology enthusiasts, customers expect the greatest value for money they spend on their electronic gadgets. Business strategy has also reached new heights and newer upgrades hit the market every day. Tech brands contrive to be more personalized in their services and connect with their customers more frequently and uniquely. TECNO Mobile is one such brand that has been working in Pakistan bringing the latest technologies and engaging campaigns for the customers.

Extending its famous camera series, TECNO introduced its Clearest Selfies Series, the Camon 17 Series with two phones, the Camon 17 and the Camon 17 Pro. The Camon 17 Pro comes with an unparalleled 48MP Clearest Selfie Camera and a 64MP Ultra Quad Rear Camera with exceptional features to take next-level pictures. Camon 17 Pro uses the Helio G95 processor with HyperEngine Gaming Technology, a 5000mAh battery, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 25W fast charging. The phone was available for purchase on Daraz.pk where it was all sold out in just one day.

Whereas, the Camon 17 comes with a 48MP AI triple rear camera for clear pictures and a 16MP front camera for beautiful selfies. It is also equipped with MediaTek's Helio G85, a 5000mAh battery, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has been recording a great number of sales in both online and offline markets. Moreover, the announcement of Chris Evans as the Global Brand Ambassador for this series gave TECNO another boost on social media, with praises from fans globally.

Along with an amazing sales turnout, Camon17Series engaged a Born to Stand out Campaign showcasing some outstanding stories from high achieving young people of Pakistan to inspire the youth. A Photowalk was also arranged for the Camon 17 Series, where selected fans were taken for a five-day trip from Lahore to Khunjerab Pass. The participants got a chance to experience Camon 17’s outstanding photography camera first-handedly. Such interactive campaigns and customer engagement activities have pushed TECNO to reach another level of hype on social media for its Camon 17 series. TECNO's dazzling success and embellished sales leave no doubt for the brand to be a leader in the future’s market, setting milestones in the Tech industry.