ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Case against Mandviwalla, others: AC adjourns hearing due to lawyers' protest till August 23

Recorder Report 14 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing fake bank accounts case, on Tuesday, adjourned corruption case against former deputy chairman Senate and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Saleem Mandviwalla and others without proceedings due to lawyers' protest.

The Accountability Court-I Judge, Muhammad Bashir, adjourned an illegal allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hill) case against Mandviwalla and others till August 23, due to protest of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) protest against the elevation of junior judge of Sindh High Court as a judge of Supreme Court.

At the start of the hearing, Mandviwalla's counsel's associate filed an application seeking one-day exemption of his client, which the court approved. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, SohailArif, and prosecution witnesses, Ahsan and Nisar Ahmed Magsi appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the defense counsel requested the court to adjourn hearing of the case as lawyer will not appear before the court due to the protest of the PBC. The NAB prosecutor, while objecting to defense counsel's request requested the court reject the defense counsel's request and record statement of the witness as they have arrived from Karachi. The court adjourned hearing due to the lawyers' protest till August 23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB PPP accountability court Saleem Mandviwalla Sindh High Court Pakistan Bar Council OCHSL Muhammad Bashir

