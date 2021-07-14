Case against Mandviwalla, others: AC adjourns hearing due to lawyers' protest till August 23

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing fake bank accounts case, on Tuesday, adjourned corruption case against former deputy chairman Senate and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Saleem Mandviwalla and others without proceedings due to lawyers' protest.

The Accountability Court-I Judge, Muhammad Bashir, adjourned an illegal allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hill) case against Mandviwalla and others till August 23, due to protest of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) protest against the elevation of junior judge of Sindh High Court as a judge of Supreme Court.

At the start of the hearing, Mandviwalla's counsel's associate filed an application seeking one-day exemption of his client, which the court approved. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, SohailArif, and prosecution witnesses, Ahsan and Nisar Ahmed Magsi appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the defense counsel requested the court to adjourn hearing of the case as lawyer will not appear before the court due to the protest of the PBC. The NAB prosecutor, while objecting to defense counsel's request requested the court reject the defense counsel's request and record statement of the witness as they have arrived from Karachi. The court adjourned hearing due to the lawyers' protest till August 23.

