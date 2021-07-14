ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
JCP defers elevation of junior SHC judge to SC

Recorder Report 14 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday recommended the name of Chief Justice Balochistan High Court (BHC) Jamal Khan Mandokhail for elevation as the judge of Supreme Court, but deferred elevation of Sindh High Court (SHC) junior judge.

The JCP meeting was held at the Supreme Court building, here under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, and participated by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, one retired judge of the apex court, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem, Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, and a representative of the Punjab Bar Council (PBC).

The Commission has also proposed the name of Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, senior puisne judge of the BHC, for the Chief Justice of BHC. However, the JCP deferred the elevation of Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, who is at serial No 5 in the SHC.

The lawyers observed strike throughout the country on the call of PBC on July 13 against the proposed elevation of a junior judge of SHC. PBC vice chairman Khush Dil Khan and the chairman of executive committee of the council Muhammad Faheem Wali appreciated the JCP's decision to elevate Chief Justice of BHC Jamal Khan Mandokhail to the Supreme Court and to defer the elevation of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, a judge of SHC in line with the wishes of the legal fraternity.

They paid rich tribute to the entire Judicial Commission for sticking to the principles of justice and reiterated that the resolution by the Bar Council was issued for enforcement of the rule of law and strict adherence to the Constitution and judicial principles, as the legal fraternity hold Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar in high esteem for his competence and legal acumen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

