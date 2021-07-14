ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
Ignite CEO visits UIT

Recorder Report 14 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Ignite CEO Asim Shahryar Husain visited Usman institute of Technology (UIT) with Syed Junaid Imam from IT ministry and his team where he praised the final year projects by UIT students.

Dr Shoaib Zaidi (acting director at UIT) discussed the success story of MERL (Micro Electronics Research lab). MERL is a project aimed to enable Pakistan to become a recognized global player in the microelectronics industry. Asim praised the idea of MERL and assured to collaborate in future.

Sharing his views about the entrepreneurial journey, Asim emphasized, for a start-up to be successful, it has to interact with different players, including mentors, faculty and other start-ups to ignite their passion and that's the objective here.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

