Country suffering from power crisis due to 'incompetent' federal govt: minister

14 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said load shedding has not ended but Sindh is suffering from the worst power shortage, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar is misrepresenting, load shedding in the villages and countryside areas of Sindh is to more than 15 to 18 hours daily.

Talking to the dignitaries, who came to his office today Provincial Minister of Energy Imtiaz Shaikh said that the citizens of Karachi are also fed up with power outages and frequent load shedding but the federal government has no sense of the plight of the people. He said that Sindh, which generates 10 thousand mega watts of the electricity, is facing severe shortage of electricity.-PR

