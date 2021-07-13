ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Pound extends fall after US inflation data lifts dollar

  • The currency flatlined against the euro at 85.46 pence .
  • Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said sterling had reacted to "the negative references in the BoE FSR press conference".
Reuters 13 Jul 2021

LONDON: Sterling fell against the dollar on Tuesday after data showing the highest US inflation in 13 years sent the greenback surging to a six-day high.

The US Labor Department said the consumer price index increased 0.9% last month, the largest gain since June 2008, while so-called core CPI surged 4.5% on a year-on-year basis, the largest increase since November 1991.

The data which prompted markets to bring forward their US rate hike expectations weighed on other currencies including the pound which extended earlier losses to touch a session-low of $1.37995 - down 0.6% on the day.

By 1330 GMT it had stabilised at $1.38350.

The currency flatlined against the euro at 85.46 pence .

The pound eased earlier in the day from the two-week highs hit on Monday when the Bank of England scrapped pandemic-era curbs on British banks' dividend payments but warned in its Financial Stability Report (FSR) that some asset prices looked stretched.

The BOE added it was keeping an eye on the housing market and how fast price rises translated into household indebtedness.

Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said sterling had reacted to "the negative references in the BoE FSR press conference".

"Bailey has underlined heightened sensitivity to higher borrowing in weaker parts of the economy in addition to warning regarding potential threats to asset price valuations," he added.

Sterling has been among the top performing G10 currencies this year following Britain's quick vaccination rollout, which encouraged hopes for a quick economic recovery.

But while the government plans to ease COVID-10 restrictions next week, investor confidence has been hit by a surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

"Investors seems to be torn between optimism fuelled by the imminent lifting of all remaining corona restrictions in England and concerns about the spread of the Delta variant," Commerzbank wrote in a note to clients.

Sterling Pound G10 FX strategy UK's forex Market

