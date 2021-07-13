Cabinet to take up 22-point agenda today

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday (July 13) will take up 22-point agenda, including grant of special allowance 2021 to the armed forces personnel, mutual legal assistance requests from non-treaty countries, and amendments to the rules of business 1973 as well as approval of maximum retail prices of drugs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the cabinet meeting through a video link conference system, which would also take report of proscription review committee on the application filed by Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and drafting of law for eliminating unnecessary business regulation.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has submitted a summary to the Cabinet Division, which proposed modifications in the rules of Business 1973 in respect of the ministry.

Rules of Business 1973, framed under Articles 90 and 99 of the Constitution, are inter alia, responsible for determining the scope and domain of various divisions working under the federal government through distribution of business under Schedule-II.

In order to meet the policy guidelines of the government, federal divisions have to take up modified roles and execute functions, which are not included in their specified scope of work, thus, requiring amendment in Schedule-II of the said rules.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, has proposed periodic review of the PSDP and recommended necessary adjustment/re-appropriations in the overall development portfolio.

It further proposed promoting and developing role of private sector in development process for undertaking development initiatives on innovative models of financing like PPP (PSDP+), BOT, BOO etc.

The Power Division has moved a summary for the appointment of Managing Director (MD) National Engineering Services of Pakistan (NESPAK) and extension of three months in the tenure of the incumbent MD NESPAK (Dr Tahir Masood).

The incumbent MD NESPAK, Dr Tahir Masood, was appointed managing director on 13.07.2018 with the approval of the federal cabinet for a period of three years.

The post of MD, NESPAK shall fall vacant on July 12, 2021, on completion of the tenure of Dr Masood.

The process for appointment of a new MD NESPAK was initiated by the BoD NESAPK and the post was advertised on April 21, 2021.

A total of 31 applicants applied against the advertised post.

The Human Resource Committee of the Board has short listed the candidates for final approval of the Board of Directors.

Final interviews are scheduled for the second week of July 2021 and the entire process for the appointment and joining of the new MD, NESAPK will not go beyond the end of August 2021.

The Ministry of Energy has proposed that as per Section 187 of the Companies Act 2017, the retiring chief executive/MD shall continue to perform his functions until his successor is appointed.

The Cabinet will take another agenda item of the Power Division seeking merger of Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) with Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and assignment of the additional charge of the post of chief executive officer, AEDB to MD PPIB.

The Power Division’s summary has stated that after the acceptance of the resignation tendered by Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar as the CEO, AEDB and approval of the advertisement by the Federal Cabinet in its meeting held on Jan 4, 2021, the post of CEO, AEDB was advertised on Jan 14, 2021.

The additional charge for the post of CEO, AEDB was assigned to Shah Jahan Mirza, MD PPIB for a period of three months.

The said period has expired on June 12, 2021.

The process of recruitment of the regular CEO, AEDB has also been completed.

Further, the Power Division moved a summary on the proposed merger of the AEDB with the PPIB to the Cabinet Committee on Energy for approval of the concept.

The CCoE in its meeting held on June 18, 2021 has approved the concept.

This division has drafted the requisite legal changes, which will be submitted to the appropriate fora (CCLC, Cabinet, Parliament) in the coming days.

As such the case of the said merger is at an advanced stage.

In view of the process on merger of the AEDB with the PPIB, appointment of the CEO AEDB from open market would not be feasible.

In view of the above, it is proposed that the additional charge for the post of CEO, AEDB may be assigned to Shah Jahan Mitzi, MD PPIB till the merger of the AEDB with the PPIB.

Other agenda items include request by the Leader of the Opposition, Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh for constitution of joint investigation team (JIT) as provided by the law under Section 19(1), Anti-Terrorism Act,1997 (Interior Division), nomination of vice president, treasurer and five nominated members or governing body of Iqbal Academy Pakistan Lahore (National Heritage), approval of maximum retail prices of drugs (National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division), approval of maximum retail prices or favipiravir 200mg tablet ((National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Division), appointment for the post of CEO of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), appointment of CEO Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) (Railways Division), potential influx of Afghan citizens in Pakistan (States and Frontier Regions Division), ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) in its meeting held on 23-06-2021, ratification of the decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics (CCTOL) in its meeting held on 21- 6-2021, ratification of the decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) in its meeting held on 12-07-2021, ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislated Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on 08-07-2021, (Cabinet Division), presentation regarding construction of multi-story buildings on railway land at Nowshera (Railways Division), presentation on encroachment on E-8 sand E-9 sectors Margalla Road, (Interior Division), drafting of law for eliminating unnecessary business regulation (State on Board of Investment), registration of agro and non-agro products as geographical indications by Pakistan (Commerce Division) and provision of first right of refusal to Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (Defence Production).

