GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council on Monday adopted a resolution condemning human rights violations by Myanmar's military against the Rohingya and other minorities, and called for a process of reconciliation.
The resolution, brought forward by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, was approved without a vote in the Geneva-based council.
UN resolution calls for reconciliation in Myanmar
