ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yellen urges EU to spend more, reject austerity

AFP 13 Jul 2021

BRUSSELS: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday urged EU member states to reject austerity and take further stimulus measures to boost the European economy.

The unusually blunt message from the former US federal reserve chief came as countries in Europe are divided on what to do next to help the EU economy and to support a post-pandemic recovery.

“Going forward, it is important that member states seriously consider additional fiscal measures to ensure a robust domestic and global recovery,” Yellen said in prepared remarks to a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

While praising the EU’s economic response to the coronavirus so far, Yellen noted that: “I think we all agree that uncertainty remains high” and that public spending in Europe and the US should remain supportive through 2022.

Yellen also gave advice on how to redesign the EU’s budgetary rules going forward, urging that countries should have the ability to respond swiftly to a crisis, even if this meant running up deficits and debt.

“An essential part of a durable recovery is creating an EU fiscal framework with sufficient flexibility to allow countries to respond forcefully to crises,” she said.

She said the EU’s spending rules should not lead to “pro-cyclical economic outcomes”, the technical term for choosing austerity over spending when a serious downturn hits.

The advice goes against the path chosen by Europe during the eurozone debt crisis, when the EU, under the direction of Germany, imposed stringent budget cuts on crisis hit countries such as Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

In the pandemic crisis, Europe chose a different route, with the EU’s 27 member states adopting a historic 750-billion-euro ($885-billion) recovery plan, raised from fresh borrowing on the markets.

That plan came despite the opposition of the so-called frugal states such as the Netherlands that want heavily indebted EU countries to embark on strict reforms in return of the financial aid.

EU Janet Yellen US Treasury Secretary European economy EU member

Yellen urges EU to spend more, reject austerity

Discos’ consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund for May

Lack of improvement in power system: Dearth of financial resources cited as major hurdle

In symbolic end to war, US general steps down from Afghanistan command

KSA allows entry to Pakistanis inoculated with Chinese vaccine

SAPM says army can be called in to ensure SOP observance

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN

Junior officers: FBR takes serious notice of additional charges sans approval

Three-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays

FBR urged to follow tax-base broadening timelines

SBP tells banks to boost consumers’ protection mechanism

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.