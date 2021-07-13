Pakistan, Tajikistan FMs vow to enhance ties for mutual benefit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Monday expressed commitment to enhance bilateral ties between both the countries in areas of economy, trade and people-to-people relations in line with the vision of their leadership.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers held at the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides also stressed to take their cooperation at the SCO forum to next level.

The meeting was focused on issues of mutual and regional importance besides promotion of bilateral cooperation in multilateral fields, said a statement received here.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his Tajik counterpart on hosting the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers on the eve of the organization's 20th anniversary. He recalled that the recent visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Pakistan which had further strengthened bilateral fraternal relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

He expressed satisfaction over the commonalities of views between Pakistan and Tajikistan on regional and global issues.