Gold prices decrease by Rs450 to Rs108,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs450 and was sold at Rs108,850 on Monday against its sale at Rs109,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs386 and was sold at Rs93,321 against its sale at Rs93,707 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs85,544 from Rs85,898.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $7 and was traded at $1,801 against its sale at US$1,808.