ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gold prices decrease by Rs450 to Rs108,850 per tola

APP Updated 12 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs450 and was sold at Rs108,850 on Monday against its sale at Rs109,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs386 and was sold at Rs93,321 against its sale at Rs93,707 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs85,544 from Rs85,898.

Gold prices up by Rs200 to Rs109,300 per tola

The price of gold in international market decreased by $7 and was traded at $1,801 against its sale at US$1,808.

Gold Prices Karachi Sarafa Association international markets Jewellers Group

Gold prices decrease by Rs450 to Rs108,850 per tola

Pakistan continues to see spike in Covid-19 cases

Smart lockdowns, control on mobility to be used again: Dr Faisal

Pakistan can support peace process, but cannot dictate to us: Afghan Taliban spokesman

Individuals hatched 'propaganda' to oust Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Senate debates CPEC Authority Amendment Bill

Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN report

AJK, northern areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters