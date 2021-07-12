ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares erase gains on fears over oil prices, dollar; inflation data eyed

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.02% at 15,692.60 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.03% lower at 52,372.69.
Reuters 12 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares erased early gains to close little changed on Monday as concerns over higher oil prices and a strong dollar weighed on the market ahead of monthly inflation data.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.02% at 15,692.60 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.03% lower at 52,372.69.

The Nifty IT index lost 0.45%, falling for a second straight session, as software heavyweight Infosys closed 1% lower before its quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Indian shares rise on auto, financial boost; CPI data awaited

"Market is waiting for one big reason to go upside ... it is filled with fear of correction as monsoons have been delayed, crude oil prices are at highest levels and the dollar is getting stronger," said Rahul Sharma, market strategist and head of research at Equity99 in Mumbai.

"Overvalued stocks are witnessing profit booking and the same money is getting shifted to undervalued stocks," Sharma added.

Financial stocks received a boost from the Reserve Bank of India's decision to allow reverse mergers of banks older than five years with their holding companies.

Equitas Holdings Ltd surged 20% after it started steps to merge with its unit Equitas Small Finance Bank . Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose as much as 10.8% on its move to combine with holding company Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.

The wider Nifty Bank index, which had earlier risen up to 0.92%, shed some gains to end 0.36% higher.

India's June retail inflation up 6.26% y/y, central bank seen holding rates

India's consumer price inflation data, due at 1200 GMT, is likely to show an acceleration to a seven-month high in June, staying above the central bank's comfort zone for a second straight month, a Reuters poll showed.

Globally, markets were weaker and bond yields were holding just above multi-week lows as a rise in new infections caused by the Delta coronavirus variant soured investor sentiment.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index Nifty IT index

Indian shares erase gains on fears over oil prices, dollar; inflation data eyed

Pakistan continues to see spike in Covid-19 cases

Smart lockdowns, control on mobility to be used again: Dr Faisal

Pakistan can support peace process, but cannot dictate to us: Afghan Taliban spokesman

Individuals hatched 'propaganda' to oust Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Senate debates CPEC Authority Amendment Bill

Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN report

AJK, northern areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters