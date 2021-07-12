ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Changan Pakistan also announces reduction in car prices

  • Chinese automaker discloses new price tags during weekend
Syed Ahmed 12 Jul 2021

Changan Pakistan has become one of the last automakers to announce a reduction in car prices in anticipation of the upcoming Auto Policy 2021-2026. The downward price revision came during the weekend.

The company reduced the price of its two 1.3-litre variants of Alsvin by Rs50,000. The new price of Alsvin 1.3 M/T will be Rs2,149,000 against its old price of Rs2,199,000. Similarly, the price of Alsvin 1.3 DCT has gone down to Rs2,399,000 from its previous price of Rs2,449,000.

With a price reduction of Rs61,000, the new price tag of Alsvin Lumiere 1.5 DCT will be Rs2,589,000 against its old price of Rs2,650,000.

Pakistan's carmakers announce price reduction as tax cuts take effect

Meanwhile, Karvaan and Karvaan plus have seen a downward price revision of Rs91,000 and Rs101,000, respectively. The new prices of both variants are Rs1,399,000 and Rs1,539,000.

Master-Changan said in a statement that customers who had booked their cars at old rates and were waiting for delivery will receive them at reduced rates, and the company will adjust the final payments.

