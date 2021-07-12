Changan Pakistan also announces reduction in car prices

Changan Pakistan has become one of the last automakers to announce a reduction in car prices in anticipation of the upcoming Auto Policy 2021-2026. The downward price revision came during the weekend.

The company reduced the price of its two 1.3-litre variants of Alsvin by Rs50,000. The new price of Alsvin 1.3 M/T will be Rs2,149,000 against its old price of Rs2,199,000. Similarly, the price of Alsvin 1.3 DCT has gone down to Rs2,399,000 from its previous price of Rs2,449,000.

With a price reduction of Rs61,000, the new price tag of Alsvin Lumiere 1.5 DCT will be Rs2,589,000 against its old price of Rs2,650,000.

Meanwhile, Karvaan and Karvaan plus have seen a downward price revision of Rs91,000 and Rs101,000, respectively. The new prices of both variants are Rs1,399,000 and Rs1,539,000.

Master-Changan said in a statement that customers who had booked their cars at old rates and were waiting for delivery will receive them at reduced rates, and the company will adjust the final payments.