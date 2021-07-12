Individuals hatched 'propaganda' to oust Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz called upon the country's "institutions" to follow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's narrative "if Pakistan has to progress".

Addressing on Monday a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Leepa Valley, campaigning on behalf of her party for the upcoming state elections slated for the 25th of July, Maryam highlighted that the former premier had criticised "individuals and not institutions" who caused damage to Pakistan's interests.

While she did not name anyone, Maryam added that certain individuals hatched "propaganda" against Nawaz Sharif by dubbing him as "anti-Army".

“Such elements should be ashamed of themselves, because it was also Nawaz Sharif who had raised salaries of the Pakistan Army in his tenure,” she said, adding that "even his enemies acknowledge his patriotism" as he is a "true son of the soil".

Maryam lashed out at the incumbent PTI government for launching corruption allegations against PML-N, stating that "the way they labelled PML-N and Nawaz Sharif as thieves was ridiculous and such claims have been exposed by the courts".

She alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan could not face Nawaz Sharif "in the ring, because he has no public support, hence he keeps his rival out of the ring on false charges”, claiming that "used all state resources but still could not prove charges".

“I would advise Imran Khan to not waste his time by showing up in Kashmir because people here have given their verdict [in favour of the PML-N],” Maryam stated to the crowd, criticising the prime minister for the country's inflation issues.