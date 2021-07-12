ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher on US rebound rallies

  • The dollar fetched 110.17 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.03 in New York late Friday.
AFP Updated 12 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors took heart from rebound rallies on Wall Street, shrugging off concerns over the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.72 percent or 481.13 points at 28,421.55 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.66 percent or 31.75 points to 1,944.13.

"Excessive worry about an economic slowdown is receding after a sharp decline in interest rates" supported US market gains last week, which in turn prompted rallies in Tokyo, Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

Tokyo stocks open lower following US falls

Worries over the spread of coronavirus variants are capping the upward movement of stocks, however, analysts added.

The dollar fetched 110.17 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.03 in New York late Friday.

On Wall Street, all three major US indices finished at all-time highs, following a strong session in Europe.

In Tokyo, Daiichi Sankyo was up 2.65 percent at 2,297 yen after a report said the pharmaceutical company is preparing to start the final stage of its Covid-19 vaccine trial as soon as this year.

Its rival Eisai was down 3.67 percent at 10,270 yen despite a report it has developed a cancer test kit.

Among other shares, Toyota was up 1.59 percent at 9,803 yen, Sony was up 1.90 percent at 11,265 yen and SoftBank Group was up 2.32 percent at 7,497 yen.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index

Tokyo stocks open higher on US rebound rallies

Afghanistan installs anti-missile system at Kabul airport: India pulls staff from Kandahar consulate

China accuses US of 'unreasonable suppression'

AJK, Northern Areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

International transport operators: FBR to charge Rs15m insurance guarantee

CCP chairperson facing conflict of interest accusations?

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

President cautions against issues posing threats to economy

Israel to deduct Palestinian money over 'terror' payments

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters