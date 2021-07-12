ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,582
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
973,284
1,98024hr
4.09% positivity
Sindh
346,360
Punjab
348,085
Balochistan
27,961
Islamabad
83,647
KPK
139,313
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rain emergency declared in district South

APP 12 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The Administration of District South has declared rain emergency in view of the forecast about rainfall in the metropolis from July 15 by the Meteorological department. The administration has cancelled the leaves of all concerned officers and staff to deal with any emergency situation during rainfall, said a statement issued here Sunday.

The officials concerned were directed to make appropriate arrangements so that timely steps could be taken to prevent possible damage due to rains, de-watering and immediate redressal of public grievances. The Emergency Control Room on Rafiqi Shaheed Road near Haqqani Chowk located at the Head Office on DMC South is already working in three shifts so that citizens can contact in case of any emergency.

The staff of Parks, Building and Roads and Mechanical and Electrical Department including sanitary and sewerage staff arranged all the necessary equipment including open truck, tractor and de-watering pumps etc. All the officers will be present in the field along with their staff in three shifts during 24 hours during the rainy season.

Meteorological department Rain emergency declared district South Administration of District South

Rain emergency declared in district South

China accuses US of 'unreasonable suppression'

AJK, Northern Areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

International transport operators: FBR to charge Rs15m insurance guarantee

CCP chairperson facing conflict of interest accusations?

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

President cautions against issues posing threats to economy

Israel to deduct Palestinian money over 'terror' payments

Daily cases on the rise as Pakistan's Covid positivity crosses 4%

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.