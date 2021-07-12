KP CM directs completion of formalities for PSDP projects

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take steps for timely completion of PC-1s, feasibility and other pre-requisites of the projects to be proposed for inclusion in Public Sector Development Program PSDP 2022-23.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding projects to be proposed for inclusion in PSDP 2022-23 here in Chief Minister's House. Provincial Minister Akbar Ayub Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and other concerned high ups attended the meeting.

He further directed that the prerequisites of all those projects be completed and forwarded to concerned federal forum before March 2022. The chief minister also directed them to devise a mechanism for close liaison with the concerned federal entities in order to ensure the inclusion of important and priority projects of the province in next PSDP.

The chief minister further directed that mega projects of public importance for all the four regions and the newly merged areas be identified for inclusion in the next PSDP. He said that those mega projects which couldn't be reflected in current PSDP, necessary steps be taken on priority basis for their inclusion in next PSDP adding that all the projects to be proposed for next PSDP, must be cleared from Provincial Development Working Party by December this year.

He also directed the authorities concerned to focus on projects for development of command area of completed dams, Peshawar-D.I. Khan motorway, dualization of road from Indus high way to Bannu city, construction of road from Madyan to Kalam, Kalam- Kumrat road and other projects of greater public importance adding that a mega project for the establishment of economic zones in the province be planned as well for inclusion in the next PSDP.

The meeting was informed that a field office had been set up at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad for close coordination with concerned federal ministries and divisions in order ensure inclusion of projects proposed by the provincial government in PSDP, and focal persons of the concerned departments have also been notified in this regard adding that meetings are being held regular basis with federal concerned authorities in order to ensure timely completion of all the processes for getting the priority projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reflected in the next PSDP.

