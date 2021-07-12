PSP issues handbill for solutions of country's problems

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday issued a handbill for what he said 'workable' solutions of up to 95 percent of Pakistan's problems including Karachi. The handbill lists the causes of public problems and proposed solutions.

Addressing to his party workers at party head office, PSP Chief apprised them of the contents of the handbill and said that the only solution to all the problems of Karachi and 95% of Pakistan's problems is to incorporate in the constitution of Pakistan the responsibilities, scope, powers and accountability procedures of local governments like that of the Prime Minister, President and Chief Ministers.

Like the NFC award, the PFC award should be transferred directly from the federation to the district level and this process should be given constitutional protection.

The population count of Karachi should be completed accurately so that Karachi can play a more active role in the economic development of Pakistan. Kamal instructed all the workers to extend the handbill to all Pakistanis. He appealed to all Pakistanis to read, understand and pass on the handbill to others so that the whole nation can unite and solve the problems by setting a direction and the country can move towards development.

Kamal alleged that in 13 years, the Sindh government received Rs 2300 billion from the federal government in the field of education but not even a new university has been built in Karachi and Hyderabad.

PPP-appointed officers took millions of rupee extortion from the city traders and general public under the garb of COVID-19 lockdown. The handbill further said that in 13 years, the government of Sindh province had received Rs 10,242 billion from the federal government under the NFC award, of which not even 2% was given to Karachi and Hyderabad, he said. Karachi turned into a garbage dump.

In the last thirteen years not a single drop of additional water has been given to Karachi but the water that was coming in the lines is also being sold to the people of Karachi by making illegal hydrants.

The share of quota system was not even given to Urban Sindh and out of the two and a half lakh jobs announced by the Sindh government, not a single job was given to the people of Karachi but jobs were given to those outside Karachi by making fake domiciles. A new province is constitutionally possible only if it has a 67% majority in the Provincial Assembly which is not present in the provincial assembly.

