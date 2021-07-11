ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Khalilzad heads to Pakistan

NNI 11 Jul 2021

WASHINGTON: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed for travel to South and Central Asia as well as the Middle East on July 9, the State Department said Saturday. In his travel, Ambassador Khalilzad will continue to engage in determined diplomacy and the pursuit of a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban.

As part of the United States' ongoing support of the peace process, he will work with all parties and with regional and international stakeholders to further advance a consensus on a political settlement.

Political accommodation on the part of all sides remains urgent. The sooner the sides can agree to a negotiated settlement, the sooner Afghanistan and the region can reap the benefits of peace, including expanded regional connectivity, trade, and development. In Tashkent, Ambassador Khalilzad will participate in an international conference hosted by the Government of Uzbekistan on regional connectivity.

