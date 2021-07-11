ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
10th CPEC JCC meeting on 16th: Asim

APP 11 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The 10th meeting of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is scheduled to be held on July 16. Chairman, CPEC Authority Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) on Saturday while announcing the date of the much-awaited meeting, said the meeting would be held via video link.

He said the meeting would be co-chaired by Planning Minister Asad Umar and Vice Chairman National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC) Ning Jizhe.

Normally the JCC meeting is held once a year. The 9th meeting was held in 2019 but the 10th meeting could not be scheduled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The JCC is the highest decision making forum on CPEC which reviews progress and decision making forum on the mega project, Asim Bajwa said, adding, the forum also reviews progress and decides on future projects.

Asad Umar CPEC COVID19 NDRC JCC Covid pandemic Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd)

