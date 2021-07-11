ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Covid-19 claims 16 more lives, infects 1,091 others

Recorder Report 11 Jul 2021

KARACHI: As many as 16 more patients of Corona virus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,599 and 1,091 new cases emerged when 16,929 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that 16 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,599 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 16,929 samples were tested which detected 1,091 cases that constituted 6.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,662,921 tests have been conducted against which 346,343 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.6 percent or 317,411 patients have recovered, including 551 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,333 patients were under treatment; of them 22,511 were in home isolation, 56 at isolation centers and 766 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 704 patients was stated to be critical, including 51 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,091 new cases, 834 have been detected from Karachi, including 249 from East, 195 Central, 152 South, 113 Korangi, 82 Malir and 43 West. Sukkur has 33, Hyderabad 29, Thatta 25, Mirpurkhas 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Badin 17, Tharparkar 14, Jamshoro 12, Dadu 11, Sujawal 9, Matiari 8, Umerkot 7, Tando Allahyar 5, Sanghar, Kashmore and Larkana 2 each, Nausheroferoze and Shikarpur 1 each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

