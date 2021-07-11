Non-supply of water: NKATI urges Sindh governor, CM to take notice

ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Recorder Report 11 Jul 2021

KARACHI: President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), Faisal Moiz Khan, while expressing deep concern over non-supply of water to the industries, requested Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh to take notice of the situation.

He requested them to issue directives to MD Water Board for supplying water as per consumption of the industries so that production activities can continue without any hindrance.

Faisal Moiz Khan said that water is of utmost importance for the continuation of production activities and is one of the basic raw materials, but these days, North Karachi's industries are facing severe water shortages, while the tanker mafia has plenty of water. In contrast, water is not available from water board lines, which is a question mark.

"Production activities are stalled due to non-availability of water to factories. This can affect both the production of goods and the timely delivery of foreign orders," he feared.

NKATI Chief also protested against the attitude of the MD Water Board, and said that when the MD Water Board was contacted about the non-supply of water to the industries as per the demand, he did not give any positive response to the industrial community. On the contrary, his attitude was highly reprehensible.

Faisal Moiz Khan requested Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to issue directives to MD Water Board to adopt a better attitude towards the industrial community and ensure water supply as per the demand while resolving issues on priority basis. Otherwise, production activities will be severely affected, which will have a negative impact on the country's overall exports.

