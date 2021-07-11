PM reviews ERRA’s uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday, reviewed the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA)’s ongoing development projects and directed for its completion on a fast-track basis.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the ERRA’s ongoing reconstruction and development projects, the PM office’s media wing said.

The PM was apprised that since its inception in 2006, the ERRA had so far completed 75 percent of its total development portfolios of 14,704 projects, whereas, 14 percent were currently under construction.

These under construction projects included 885 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,214 projects in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

