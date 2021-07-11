Anti-encroachment operation in Kaghan-Naran completed: commissioner

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has said that anti-encroachment operation in Kaghan and Naran valleys has been completed successfully as per directives of the government.

Talking to media in Commissioner House, Abbottabad, he said that 6000 cabins, 6 hotels and 22 illegally constructed buildings have been demolished and 800 kanal public property of approximately worth of Rs4 billion was also retrieved from illegal occupants. The Commissioner was also flanked by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara, Mirwais Niaz, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansehra, Dr Qasim and District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Asif Bahadar.

The divisional commissioner said that 50 miscreants have also been arrested over firing and pelting stones on the officers of district administration, police and inflicting damages on official machinery.

The commissioner added that despite resistance from locals, the administration has not inflicted harm to any person. He said that the sanitation of 290 hotels is in River Kunhar and they have been given 15 days deadline for its abolition.

He said that tourism and environment are top priorities of the government, saying before the visit of Prime Minister to Naran, Peshawar High Court had appointed as focal person for abolition of encroachments. He said that all legal formalities were fulfilled before the operation.

Riaz Khan Mehsud said that Billion Tree Tsunami Project of the previous PTI led provincial government had have acclaimed world appreciation and 10 billion forestation project of the incumbent government also bearing positive results.

He said that the provincial government has evolved a comprehensive programme for bringing improvement in environment and Naran operation was part of that strategy.

He said that Naran is unique tourist spot in the country that due to unabated encroachments was turned into Mosquito Colony while illegal cabins were the centre of immoral activities. Everyone had have made constructions on their own sweet will and there was no criteria for construction of multi-storey buildings in the area.

He said that the operation of motorboat in Saiful Malook Lake has been abolished and cabin along are being shifted back for 700 meters to protect the natural beauty of the lake.

Commissioner Hazara added that according to revenue department record encroachments have been abolished till Jalkad and violators face action under River Protection Act. For the purpose, he said locals have been recruited in River Rangers that were also given motorcycles to patrol and give report regarding illegal constructions.

Similarly, he said that trout fishing and rafting have been banned in Naran and rules are being prepared for it while polythene plastic shopping bags are being replaced with bio-gradable bags to protect environment.

He said that 99% residents of Hazara are peace loving and aware people and only one percent dilute environment. He commended district administration and police for completion of operation within the legal framework.

He reiterated that in case the timely action was not taken then in future the situation would have gone more serious. He said that a policy has been prepared for closure of crush plants in Abbottabad and a ban is being imposed on mining and crushing plants on Thandiani Road and they will be shifted to Haripur and Mansehra.

