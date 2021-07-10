ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,555
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
971,304
1,82824hr
3.8% positivity
Sindh
345,269
Punjab
347,793
Balochistan
27,863
Islamabad
83,513
KPK
139,162
Pakistan

Pakistan facilitator of Afghan peace process, not guarantor: DG ISPR

  • Says India’s investment in Afghanistan, aimed at harming Pakistan, appears to be sinking
  • Maintains Afghan people now have to decide how to take their country forward
BR Web Desk 10 Jul 2021

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Saturday that Pakistan was a facilitator of the Afghan peace process and not a guarantor.

"What I can say right now is that the peace process is at a critical stage and everybody understands that," he said during an interview with ARY News, adding that Pakistan has tried to move the process forward with sincerity.

Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Taliban, Afghan govt

"Of course other stakeholders have been a part of this, but Pakistan has played a key role."

He said that the Afghan people now have to decide how to take their country forward. "We have always maintained that it should be an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and that is what we have continued to strive for.

“Decisions such as these cannot be forced with the use of guns. If that was the case, then it would have happened in these 20 years that have passed.”

Talking about India's involvement in Afghanistan, he said, "If they had made these investments with sincerity, they would have no need to be frustrated. But because they were concentrating on using Afghanistan to harm Pakistan, they can see their entire investment sinking."

In his remarks, the ISPR chief stated that India's goal in Afghanistan has always been focused on harming Pakistan's interests.

When asked if the United States should leave the region completely, the DG ISPR said that "there was only one requirement from the US which was a responsible withdrawal from Afghanistan".

"What that meant was their exit would have happened after a transition. But it happened a little quickly. I think that it has been said with a lot of clarity that there is no question nor requirement of bases for the US."

Talking about the fencing of the Afghan border, he said that 90% of it had been completed. "Security at the country’s border with Afghanistan is much better today," he said.

Situation in Afghanistan is bad and out of Pakistan's control: Moeed Yusuf

However, the ISPR chief mentioned that “Daesh and TTP groups are based in Afghanistan and attacking Pakistan’s Armed Forces whereas we bore casualties during border fencing.”

To a question if Pakistan is supporting any group in Afghanistan, he said, “Pakistan has no favorites among Afghan stakeholders."

Answering a question on the Afghan Taliban's claim of controlling 85 percent of territory in Afghanistan, the ISPR chief said that such claims were an "exaggeration and the number was likely closer to 45-50pc."

Talking about the Afghan National Army's (ANA) capacity, the ISPR chief said that the "ANA has been equipped and has been trained [...] they have an air force and special forces. As a professional soldier, I would like to say that they should have the capacity to withstand this onslaught and should be able to fight."

Yesterday, Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf expressed concern over the worsening situation in Afghanistan, stating that it was "extremely bad and out of Pakistan's control".

In his briefing to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, he warned of the impending risk of an attack by the Tehreek-i-Taliban, who, he said, could potentially enter Pakistan disguised as refugees.

However, he denied the presence of the Taliban in Pakistan as of now, terming reports as "Indian propaganda", and adding that "India is financially facilitating the propaganda and agencies have even made arrests in this regard".

DG ISPR China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Afghan Taliban Pakistan Army Pakistan in Afghanistan Durand Line

