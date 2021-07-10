ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SPI up 0.07pc WoW

Tahir Amin 10 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended July 8, 2021 recorded an increase of 0.07 percent over the last week due to increase in the prices of food items including tomatoes (11.51 percent), garlic (8.31 percent), onions (4.85 percent), sugar (2.60 percent), potatoes (2.04 percent), and eggs (1.67 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts, increase of 12.28 percent with most of the items increased mainly electricity for q1 (61.62 percent), chilies powder (37.29 percent), mustard oil (36.48 percent), gents sandal (33.37 percent), LPG (30.91 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (27.53 percent), gents sponge chappal (25.13 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (24.64 percent), cooking oil Dalda (24.21 percent), match box (23.44 percent), and eggs (23.35 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (35.66 percent), moong (23.29 percent), potatoes (16.38 percent), garlic (4.07 percent), chicken (2.95 percent), salt (0.89 percent), and masoor (0.07 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 149.93 points during the week ended July 1, 2021 to 150.03 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.42 percent, 0.31 percent, 0.20 percent, 0.10 percent, and for above Rs44,175 it decreased by 0.04 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.1 percent) items increased, nine (17.6 percent) items decreased, and 19 (37.3 percent) items remained constant, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include tomatoes (11.51 percent), garlic (8.31 percent), onions (4.85 percent), sugar (2.60 percent), potatoes (2.04 percent), eggs (1.67 percent), toilet soap (1.59 percent), gur (0.87 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.86 percent), long cloth 57" Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.79 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.75 percent), LPG (0.72 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.71 percent), cooked beef (0.60 percent), cooked daal (0.54 percent), energy saver Philips (0.47 percent), tea (0.34 percent), gram (0.32 percent), rice basmati broken (0.25 percent), curd (0.15 percent), milk fresh (0.15 percent), beef with bone (0.13 percent), and mutton (0.04 percent).

According to the PBS, the decrease was observed in the prices of chicken (12.97 percent), bananas (3.72 percent), moong (1.81 percent), maash (0.51 percent), masoor (0.34 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.22 percent), powdered milk (0.07 percent), mustard oil (0.05 percent), and firewood whole 40kg (0.05 percent).

The prices of commodities which remained constant included rice IRRI-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab), bread plain, salt powdered, chilies powder, tea Lipton Yellow Label, cigarettes, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gas charges petrol super, Hi-speed diesel, and telephone call charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

electricity PBS Sensitive Price Indicator LPG chilies powder vegetable ghee tomatoes price

SPI up 0.07pc WoW

NEDB established: Govt takes firm step towards export boost

All stranded expatriates to be brought back by 20th: minister

Pakistan initiates three anti-dumping probes: WTO

Site of Dadhocha dam: Notices issued to land developers

FY 2021: Oil production rises by 24pc

Situation in Afghanistan is bad and out of Pakistan's control: Moeed Yusuf

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated people from August 1

Pakistan's garment workers lost over Rs13.5 billion in ‘wage theft’ during Covid-19: report

Pakistan's carmakers announce price reduction as tax cuts take effect

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters