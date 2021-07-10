ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Taliban, Afghan govt

Recorder Report 10 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday welcomed Iran’s engagement with the Taliban and the Afghan government delegation to sort out a peaceful solution for the conflict-hit country after the pullout of American troops.

“Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Afghan parties to achieve a negotiated political settlement,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in response to queries by media persons about the visit of Taliban and Afghan government delegations to Tehran.

Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said Pakistan considered the role of Iran in Afghan peace process as important. “Iran, like Pakistan, is a neighbouring country of Afghanistan and host to millions of Afghans refugees”, he added. He hoped that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and achieve an “inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement”.

Tehran recently hosted the first significant peace talks in months in a previously unannounced meeting that comes as U.S. forces leave. The high-level peace talks between the Afghan sides follow months-old discussions in Qatar that have been stalled by a diplomatic impasse and escalating violence.

A joint statement released after the talks on Thursday said the Afghan government and Taliban agreed that “war is not the solution to the Afghanistan problem” and that all efforts must be directed toward achieving a peaceful political solution. The two sides also agreed to continue talks on the specific mechanisms of achieving lasting peace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office Taliban Afghan government Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry U.S. forces

Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Taliban, Afghan govt

Minister, NSA bring Afghan conundrum under the spotlight

Govt-KE AA talks hit impasse over ‘equity and fairness’ clause

G20 finance chiefs back global tax deal

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated

Azhar takes up service delivery issues with chairmen of Discos’ boards

Sale of POL products: Ogra asked to ensure ‘comprehensive’ monitoring system

Taliban say they control 85pc of Afghanistan

FBR unveils Export Facilitation Scheme-2021

SPI up 0.07pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters