Fourth wave of Covid-19: Punjab govt directs preferential vaccination of private sector employees

LAHORE: The Punjab government has asked the divisional commissioners to take immediate steps for preferential vaccination of private sector employees, amid threat of fourth wave of corona pandemic.

The provincial government has directed the commissioners that target of administering vaccine to staff of private companies including industries and banks must be met by July 31, sources said, adding: "They have also been directed to ensure implementation of SOPs in cattle markets, bazaars, restaurants and marriage halls ahead of Eid, to contain the spread of the virus."

So far around 9.8 million people have been vaccinated in the province, the sources added. On the other hand, the Corona positivity rate has slightly increased in Punjab to 1.19 percent, as out of total 17,196 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 206 fresh virus cases and seven fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of virus cases to 347,553 and death toll to 10805.

With the recovery of 36 corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 328,437. On the other hand, as many as 774 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 911383 with recovery rate of 94 percent.

During the last 24 hours, out of 206 corona cases, 99 were reported from Lahore only with one death. Health advisory committee is closely monitoring the situation, the sources added.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 179062 cases and 4334 deaths, Rawalpindi 26637 cases and 1535 deaths, Faisalabad 21454 cases and 1163 deaths, Multan 17931 cases and 851 deaths, Gujranwala 8312 cases and 426 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6089 cases and 262 deaths, Sargodha 8456 cases and 290 deaths, Sheikhupura 3809 cases and 120 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2284 cases and 264 death and Sialkot reported 7085 cases and 236 deaths.

Moreover, WHO team in a meeting with the Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Punjab has offered support for helping in genome sequencing of Covid-19 variants and enhancing testing facilities. WHO has promised two each PCR machines and Bio-safety Cabinets along with 2 cold chain vehicles for Measles surveillance.

