Pakistan

Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority: '1538 schemes of water filtration plants approved'

Recorder Report 10 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat while answering various questions in the Punjab Assembly session on Friday said that 1538 schemes of water filtration plants had been approved for the entire province under Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority.

Replying to a question raised by MPA Manaazir Ranjha, Raja Basharat said that 38 FIRs had been registered against the gang making unknown calls to the citizens for ransom in Sargodha and other areas of the province. He added that the gang's ringleader has been traced abroad and red warrants had been issued for his arrest while the identity cards of 21 accused of anonymous calls had also been blocked through modern technology.

Replying to another question, the Law Minister said that Punjab Food Authority was taking stern action against the factories in Lahore producing ice from unhealthy water. "Last month, 310 raids were conducted against such factories and were fined Rs 0.87 million." Replying to a People's Party MPA, Raja Basharat said that according to the investigations so far, former MPA Shahaan Hakimeen Malik was murdered by his nephew.

"I assure that Shahaan Malik's killers will be punished according to law. After the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, the PPP had its own government for 5 years but the killers were not arrested and the PPP workers are still chanting slogans. 'Bibi, we are ashamed. Your killers are alive.'

However, our government Trying as much as possible," he added. The Law Minister presented the annual reports of 4 Danish Schools and three Centres of Excellence and Punjab Stamps Amendment Bill 2021, in the Assembly which were handed over to the concerned committees by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari seeking report on them within two months. The assembly session was adjourned till Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

