Dengue reports submissions: 'Disciplinary action be initiated against officers'

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that disciplinary action must be initiated against officers not submitting dengue reports. She expressed these views while chairing the Cabinet Committee meeting here on Friday.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Environment, Secretary Agriculture, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz whereas Commissioners, DG PHA and other officials were present in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the Health minister said that increase in dengue cases may prove dangerous, and thus indoor surveillance must be enhanced immediately an all institutions must work jointly to control dengue.

"The Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must ensure compliance with Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) SOPs. People must keep their homes, offices and shops clean. The PHA must ensure cleanliness of green belts and parks," she said.

She directed the Punjab Auqaf Secretary must present a report on dengue surveillance at shrines. All anti dengue activities are being monitored`, she added. On the occasion, the Punjab Chief Secretary directed the relevant officials for improvement in quality of reporting and surveillance.

"The performance of all institutions will be regularly reviewed and there must be special teams to monitor the activities in Lahore and Rawalpindi and the activities must be updated at PITB dashboard. Negligence may result in an increase in dengue cases," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021