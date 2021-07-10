Fourth Covid wave: Sindh makes vaccine certificate mandatory for public spaces, OPDs

KARACHI: Ahead of the potential fourth Covid wave that is feared to rage across the province, the Sindh Health ministry has on Friday made it mandatory to furnish vaccine certificates for every individual in order to attend any public space including going for OPDs and operations.

The Sindh health director said people with no vaccine certificates will not be allowed OPD service or medical procedures.

Secondly, Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon said the people without these certificates will not be allowed to appear for job interviews or tests. Their entry is also barred from attending weddings and dining in restaurants, according to the Sindh Health department.

Dr Memon added that all government and private offices will make sure they check the vaccine certificates of the candidates before entertaining them.

Separately from the national front today, as many as 16,660 healthcare workers have got infected while battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.