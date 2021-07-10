Sanjrani invites Karachi’s business community to invest in Gwadar

KARACHI: Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday invited the business community of Karachi to invest in Gwadar, which is turning into an economic hub.

The Senate chairman extended this invitation while speaking at a meeting at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

He informed the members of the KCCI that development work was being carried out in Gwadar, including provision of water to the port city, and it was being connected with the national grid for the supply of electricity to cater to the needs of the domestic and industrial consumers. Talking about the significance of Karachi in the national economy, Sanjrani noted that Pakistan progressed when Karachi thrived. He underlined the need for measures to facilitate the business community as it helped in the development of the country.

“The whole country knows the importance of Karachi. My visit to Karachi is to have first-hand information about the issues of business community of the city,” Sanjrani said.

He asked the businessmen to put forward in writing the problems they were facing, and these would be taken up in the Senate by having extensive discussion on them. “I will highlight the issues of Karachi’s businessmen in the Senate,” Sanjrani said, adding that Karachi set the roadmap of national development.

He also stressed for working style, particularly by the bureaucracy, because the public sector can’t do business. He also spoke about the situation in Afghanistan and said that peace in the neighbouring country was vital for the whole region.

Earlier, Businessmen Group’s chairman Zubair Motiwala called for doing justice with the businessmen of Karachi, who contributed to the national exchequer more than any other city’s businessmen.

He said that civic conditions in the city had also deteriorated with broken roads and heaps of garbage everywhere.

“I request you to help in finding justice for the city,” he added.

Motiwala revealed that “we took nine points for the budget”, and all the political parties agreed on seven points. However, these seven points had not been acted upon.

He requested the Senate chairman to seek explanation from the quarters concerned on the points agreed upon in the finance committee. Speaking on the occasion, Shariq Vohra, KCCI president said that despite being an agricultural country, the country was importing sugar, cotton etc., which he termed a matter of concern for everyone.

He said that the problems faced by the businesspeople of Karachi were impacting the country’s economy and appealed to the Senate chairman to raise these issues in the parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021