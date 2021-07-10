Construction of two stadiums in Gwadar underway: Jam

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday said two stadiums are going to be built in Gwadar while a cricket academy is planned to be set up in Quetta to promote health sporting activities for youths in the province. He said efforts are being made to promote cricket in Balochistan because there is immense talent in the province.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by owner of Quetta Gladiators Nadeem Umar which called on him at the Chief Minister’s House.

Provincial Ministers Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Saleem Ahmad Khosa, Mir Ziaullah Langu, Parliamentary Secretaries Mubeen Khan Khilji, Ms. Mah Jabeen Sheeran, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Asghar Khan Achakzai, Qadir Nail, Secretary Sports Imran Gachki, DG Sports Dura Baloch and cricketer Abdul Nasar were also present on the occasion.

Promotion of cricket and football in the province came under discussion in detail in the meeting.

On this occasion, owner of Quetta Gladiators Nadeem Umar said that he wanted to hold T-10 Premier League in Gwadar. He said that domestic and foreign players would be invited for participate in the league saying all possible support will be provided for the promotion of cricket in Balochistan. He said that high performance centers would be set up for the uplifting of cricket.

Talking to the delegation, the Chief Minister said that four new sports complexes were being constructed in Quetta which would open new avenues in the field of sports in the province. On this occasion, memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between Sports Department and Quetta Gladiators.