ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
FCCL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.77%)
FNEL 9.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
GGL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.49%)
KAPCO 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-10.13%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MDTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.97%)
NETSOL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.44%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.79%)
PAEL 35.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.58%)
SNGP 49.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 174.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
UNITY 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,222 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,204 Decreased By ▼ -99.41 (-0.36%)
KSE100 47,856 Decreased By ▼ -197.45 (-0.41%)
KSE30 19,241 Decreased By ▼ -124.89 (-0.64%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea to raise Covid-19 restrictions to highest level in capital

  • The country had previously been held up as a model of how to combat the pandemic
AFP 09 Jul 2021

SEOUL: South Korea will raise coronavirus curbs to their highest level in the Seoul metropolitan area, the country's prime minister said Friday, warning a record spike in new cases had reached "maximum crisis level".

The country had previously been held up as a model of how to combat the pandemic, with the public largely following social distancing and other rules, but it was slow to start its vaccine rollout due to supply shortages.

On Friday it recorded 1,316 cases, its highest daily rise since the pandemic began, with most new infections in capital Seoul and its surrounding areas, home to almost half the South Korean population.

South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1b doses

Cluster infections have surfaced in areas including schools, offices and shopping malls, with people in their 20s and 30s -- most of whom are not yet eligible for vaccinations -- driving up the numbers, according to health authorities.

Under the new restrictions, set to come into force on Monday and last for two weeks, gatherings of more than two people will be banned after 6 pm and schools will be closed.

Cafes and restaurants are allowed limited seating and dine-in services are prohibited after 10 pm.

Entertainment establishments, including bars and clubs, will be shut, and all public rallies are banned except for one-person protests.

Coronavirus south korea maximum crisis level Cluster infections

South Korea to raise Covid-19 restrictions to highest level in capital

Criticality of higher tax collection stressed

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Biden lost faith in the US mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters