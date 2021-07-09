Markets
Hong Kong stocks open flat
- The Hang Seng Index edged down 8.65 points to 27,144.48
09 Jul 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares were marginally lower at the start of trade on Friday morning following falls on Wall Street.
Hong Kong stocks hit 6-month low as techs slump on regulatory worries; China down
The benchmark Shanghai Composite index was down 0.38 percent, falling 13.271 points to 3,512.233, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.63 percent, or 15.355 points, to 2,419.853.
