ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Terence J Sigamony 09 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Thursday, suspended a single bench’s verdict to remove Arif Usmani and Zubair Soomro from the offices of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president and its chairman.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) filed by the secretary Ministry of Finance challenging the single bench’s verdict dated June 29.

A single bench of IHC Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani had directed the federal government to immediately remove the NBP President, Arif Usmani, and Chairman of its Board of Directors (BoD) Zubair Soomro.

The bench had passed the judgment in response to the petitions of Abdul

Latif Qureshi, Syed Jahangir, Javed Iqbal, and Fazal Raheem.

In the ICA, the secretary finance adopted that the impugned judgment is against the law on the subject and fact of the case hence, not tenable in the eyes of the law and is thus, liable to be aside.

The ICA said, “The IHC single bench has failed to examine, discuss and appreciate the objection regarding mala fides of the petitioners in filing the writ petition. It is humbly submitted that various similar petitions were systematically filed in High Court at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi with mala fide intend to derail the technological and managerial changes introduced by the new management of NBP.

“The malicious intent of the Respondent No 1 (Abdul Latif Qureshi who filed the petition challenging the appointments) is further illuminated by the unexplained delay of twenty months before challenging the appointment indicating towards the fact that the petitioner had ulterior motives behind filing the petition.

“The court has failed to examine, discuss and appreciate objection that the writ petition is hit by laches. The impugned judgment having not eluded to this crucial point relating to maintainability and ignoring the unexplained laches coupled with the malicious conduct of the respondent is liable to be set aside in accordance with the settled principles of law.

The finance secretary; therefore, prayed before the court that the instant appeal may be accepted and the impugned judgment passed by the IHC single bench may be set aside.

He also requested the court to suspend the operation of the said verdict until the final decision of the ICA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah Arif Usmani NBP Justice Aamer Farooq Zubair Soomro Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Pak-Afghan trade agreement extended for another 6 months

Forex reserves cross $24bn mark

PVMA offices: CCP carries out search, inspection action

PM directs completion of ‘agri dashboard’

Consultancy services for K-IV project: Rs1.14bn contract awarded to JV

GST assessment: FBR withdraws fixation of sugar price at Rs60/kg

Electoral reforms: AGP meets CEC

Govt decides to start registration of all foreign nationals

SPA with KE, revised agreements with IPPs: Senate body expresses annoyance at PD’s failure to furnish copies

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters