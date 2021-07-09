ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Forex reserves cross $24bn mark

Rizwan Bhatti 09 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign currency reserves crossed the $24 billion mark during last week supported by the arrival of healthy inflows from China and the World Bank.

According to the weekly report of foreign exchange reserves issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, the foreign exchange reserves held by the country rose by $1.175 billion to reach $24.415 billion during the week ended on July 2, compared to $23.297 billion as on June 25, 2021.

Overall Pakistan received some $1.44 billion as loan inflows from the two resources including China and World Bank to build the foreign exchange reserves and ease the pressure on the external account.

During the week under review, the SBP received $1 billion as government of Pakistan loan disbursement from China and $440 million from World Bank. After accounting for external debt repayments and other official payments, the SBP’s reserves increased by $1.112 billion to $17.231 billion at the end of last week, up from $16.119 billion a week earlier.

According to SBP, during the last week, foreign currency reserves held by the commercial banks also slightly mounted up by $5.8 million to $7.183 billion.

Economists said in order to ensure external debt sustainability, there was a need to shore up the level of country's foreign exchange reserves and these inflows have build-up the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The rising foreign exchange reserve will help to smoothly pay off the debt obligations in the future, they added.

A sizable improvement in the current account position, during the last fiscal year, also largely contributed to buildup the foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan had received a number of foreign inflows during FY21. This included $2.5 billion proceeds against Eurobond issuance. After a gap of over three years, Pakistan entered the international capital market for the sale of Eurobonds. Accordingly, a multi-tranche transaction of 5-, 10- and 30-year Eurobonds was conducted to build up the foreign exchange reserves. In addition, in the last week of March, Pakistan received around $500 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a loan tranche under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for budget support.

During June-2021, Pakistan also received proceeds of Wapda Green Eurobond, amounting to $499.0 million. All these inflows helped to build the foreign exchange reserves.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank IMF SBP Wapda foreign currency reserves Eurobond FY21 green Eurobond

Forex reserves cross $24bn mark

Pak-Afghan trade agreement extended for another 6 months

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

PVMA offices: CCP carries out search, inspection action

PM directs completion of ‘agri dashboard’

Consultancy services for K-IV project: Rs1.14bn contract awarded to JV

GST assessment: FBR withdraws fixation of sugar price at Rs60/kg

Electoral reforms: AGP meets CEC

Govt decides to start registration of all foreign nationals

SPA with KE, revised agreements with IPPs: Senate body expresses annoyance at PD’s failure to furnish copies

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters