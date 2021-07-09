ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021
Print

Govt decides to start registration of all foreign nationals

Fazal Sher 09 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to start registration of all foreign nationals in the country, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday.

Talking to reporters at the National Forensic Science Agency, he said that the Ministry of Interior has decided to start registration of foreigners whosoever may be.

“Efforts will be made to register every foreigner in the current developing situation,” he said.

Rashid said that the Ministry of Interior has also decided to allow foreigners to open bank account, start their business, getting mobile phone SIMs, and availing travelling facility through alien card.

He said that law enforcement agencies have also arrested some people who were found involved in making fake Afghan identity card.

Around 40,000 to 50,000 unidentified people had entered the country in the past 70 years, he said, adding that we do not know about their whereabouts.

The interior minister said that all visas had been converted online and with the permission of the cabinet, visas are issued within 30 days.

Agencies review the visa applications and if they failed to respond within 30 days, we issue the visas, he added.

Regarding border management, he said that entry at Chaman border will be linked to an electronic system from August 1st.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed entry of vaccinated people at Torkham border, he said, adding that cases of Covid-19 increased in Afghanistan and the government is planning repatriation of about 4,000 to 5,000 stranded Pakistanis at Torkham border, who got stranded there owing to suspension of flights to Saudi Arabia. He further said that after repatriation those who tested negative for Covid-19 will be allowed to go home, and those who tested positive, the NCOC and the Frontier Corps (FC) will make a decision about them.

About Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon visit Kashmir and he will accompany him on election campaign.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will make government in the AJK, he said.

He said that there will be no dialogue with India until India takes back the decisions of August 5.

Pakistan strongly condemns what happened in Kashmir on the anniversary of Burhan Wani's martyrdom, he said.

Responding to another question, he said that the report of a committee formed to hear appeal of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will be placed before the cabinet next week.

The Cabinet will make a decision about the future of the TLP, he said.

To another question about Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, he said that he is going to Kashmir but he is not ready to hear anything against “Billo Rani”.

He said that action would be taken against drug peddlers on a large scale in the capital city.

Now drugs were not smuggled from outside Pakistan but smuggled inside Pakistan including ice, cocaine, heroin etc, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC Cabinet COVID19 Sheikh Rashid Torkham border foreign nationals National Forensic Science Agency mobile phone SIMs

