Money laundering, Ramzan Sugar Mills references: Hearings against Shehbaz, Hamza & others adjourned till Aug 16

Recorder Report 09 Jul 2021

LAHORE: A duty judge of an accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearings of money laundering and Ramzan Sugar Mills references against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and others to August 16. Duty Judge Sajjad Ahmad marked the attendance of the suspects and adjourned further hearing till next hearing.

The regular presiding officers of three accountability courts have been transferred and new incumbents are still awaited. Earlier, Shehbaz presented to the duty judge a booklet containing details of the development and energy projects installed during the PML-N government. He said the booklet would tell the court how his government saved public money in the projects.

On a court query Shehbaz said a copy of the booklet had already been handed over to the investigating officer. Shehbaz and his son Hamza arrived at the Federal Lodges in Wafaqi Colony on Canal Road where all the accountability courts had recently been shifted from the judicial complex on Lower Mall.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

