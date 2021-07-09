ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
Lahore blast: Pakistan rejects Indian denial

Recorder Report 09 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Thursday, rejected Indian denial of its involvement in June 23 terrorist attack in Johar Town, Lahore, despite “irrefutable evidence of India’s aiding, abetting and financing of the terrorist incident”.

“We reject Indian denial of involvement in the 23 June 2021 terrorist attack in Lahore. There is irrefutable evidence of India’s aiding, abetting and financing of this terrorist incident,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, while responding to the Indian government denial of its involvement in the terror attack.

He said that the government of Pakistan has pointed out in the past also Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

“There is no doubt that the intelligence agency from across the border was involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks against Pakistan,” he said.

He added that Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was caught red-handed in March 2016, is the most familiar and undeniable face of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by India makes it culpable under international law, UN sanctions regime, and international counter-terrorism conventions,” he added.

The spokesperson said that it is the collective responsibility of the world community to hold India to account and take practical steps to proceed against the Indian nationals involved in patronage of terrorism against Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan’s credentials in the fight against terrorism do not need endorsement by India.

“Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism perpetrated by al-Qaeda, its affiliates and state-sponsored terrorism,” he added. “Pakistan’s sacrifices and its achievements in fighting terrorism have been recognized by the world. We call upon India to dismantle its terror infrastructure against Pakistan, arrest the perpetrators of the Lahore attack, and bring them to justice without any delay,” Chaudhri added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Kulbhushan Jadhav Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Terrorist attack Lahore blast terrorist incident

