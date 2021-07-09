ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
KP CM announces special package for Jani Khel

Recorder Report 09 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday announced a special development package of Rs 2 billion for Jani Khel area and a fund of Rs 2 billion for the construction of Shakto Dam in Jani Khel.

The CM was addressing a 40-member jirga of the elders of Jani Khel tribe of district Bannu that called on him here and apprised him in detail about all the issues being faced by the people of area. Besides Provincial Minister Shah Mohammad Wazir, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Commandant Frontier Constabulary Salahuddin, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, commissioner Bannu, regional police officer, deputy commissioner and district police officer Bannu were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister assured the jirga to resolve all their problems on priority basis, maintaining law and order to ensure rapid development of the area.

In order to provide employment opportunities to the youth of Jani Khel, the chief minister announced recruitment of five platoons comprising of Jani Khel youth in Frontier Constabulary and said that all expenses would be borne by the provincial government.

He directed the concerned authorities to prepare a proper case in this regard at the earliest and submit it for approval. The CM also announced the construction of a police station at Jani Khel.

He assured of starting developmental schemes in health, education, road infrastructure and other social sectors for the area on priority basis.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was taking serious steps to maintain law & order in the area and urged the elders of the area to play their due role in this regard.

The chief minister lamented that some elements tried to incite the people of Jani Khel against the government for their political purposes. However, the people of Jani Khel did not listen to them and thwarted their nefarious designs.

Mahmood Khan said that being the Chief Minister, he striving for peace and development in all parts of the province for which result oriented steps are being taken.

The chief minister further said the provincial government stands by agreement reached with the people of Jani Khel adding that the promises made to them will be fulfilled.

The CM said he is fully aware of the sufferings of the people of Jani Khel and all their legitimate issues will be resolved according to their expectations.

The Chief Minister thanked the elders of Jani Khel for holding the successful jirga and appreciated the efforts of the administration in this regard.

The elders of Jani Khel also thanked the chief minister for convening the jirga and giving them time to listen to their concerns and assured full cooperation with the government for maintaining peace and bringing development in the area.

